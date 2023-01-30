The coaches who will be working with Sean Dyche at Everton.

Everton have confirmed Sean Dyche as the club’s new manager.

The former Burnley boss has signed a two-and-a-half year deal at Goodison Park and replaces Frank Lampard, who was sacked a week ago.

On his appointment, Dyche said: “It’s an honour to become Everton manager. My staff and I are ready and eager to help get this great club back on track.

“I know about Everton’s passionate fanbase and how precious this club is to them. We’re ready to work and ready to give them what they want. That starts with sweat on the shirt, effort and getting back to some of the basic principles of what Everton Football Club has stood for for a long time.

“We want to bring back a good feeling. We need the fans, we need unity and we need everyone aligned. That starts with us as staff and players.

“Our aim is to put out a team that works, that fights and wears the badge with pride. The connection with the fans can then grow very quickly because they’re so passionate.

“There is quality in this squad. But we have to make them shine. That’s the job of me and my staff.

“We want to change the shape of this club going forward, remodel it in our style, but in a way that we can win. That's the task in front of us - make sure we're building, tactically and technically, giving players organisation, allow them the freedom to play, to go and enjoy their football because it's brilliant when the team's playing with a smile, but we've got to win.”

Assisting Dyche at the Toffees will be his long-time partner Ian Woan. The former Nottingham Forest winger spent almost 10 years as Dyche’s right-hand man at Turf Moor. They also worked together at Watford.

In addition, Steve Stone will has been appointed first-team coach. The ex-Forest, Leeds, Aston Villa and Portsmouth midfielder joined Dyche’s first-team coaching staff at Burnley in July 2021, having previously serves as under-23s manager.

Stone has served in Newcastle United’s staff earlier in his coaching career.