Amadou Onana has made a fine start at Everton but his progress can be helped by a former Burnley and Porto star.

Sean Dyche has revealed he's set to help Amadou Onana continue his impressive Everton progress by calling in a favour from former Belgium international Steven Defour.

Onana joined the Toffees from Lille for a fee that could reach £33 million last summer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The midfielder has enjoyed an eye-catching maiden season at Goodison Park. And in Dyche's first game as manager, Onana's all-action performance helped yield a 1-0 victory over Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Now Dyche plans for the 21-year-old to speak to Defour - who played under the Everton boss at Burnley and also won two Portuguese titles with Porto - to help his development.

Dyche said: “He has got a lot to learn. I think he is a talent [but] the ugly side of the game he has to learn. I had a very similar process which I spoke about, I had a bit of fun with him, Idrissa [Ganna Gueye] and [Abdoulaye] Doucoure and I said I am getting you to speak to Steven Defour and we will be doing that.

“He said: 'Steven Defour, I know who he is' and I said: 'So do I and when we speak to him next week he will teach you about what the requirements of the Premier League are'.

“He is a young man who is learning. He has come in here with real talent and is fantastic physically and we will get him fitter and sharper and teach him the ugly side of the game and to be a more complete player.

“He has a lot to offer but has a long way to go to become a complete player and Steven will help me possibly educate him. He is a well-respected international footballer for Belgium and he will rub off on him. If he doesn't, I'll rub off on him."

Advertisement

Advertisement