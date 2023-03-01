Sean Dyche explains defensive tactical change for Arsenal game

The Everton manager has explained his decision to leave Conor Coady out and start Michael Keane.

Sean Dyche has explained his decision to start Michael Keane over Conor Coady for tonight’s game against Arsenal.

Everton travel to the Emirates looking to beat Arsenal for a second time in just under a month following their 1-0 win at Goodison Park in Dyche’s first game in charge.

Following the 2-0 loss at home against Aston Villa last week, the Everton boss has made just the one change to his line-up - bringing in Keane for Coady, who’s started all four games under Dyche thus far.

Speaking ahead of the game, Dyche explained his reasoning: “Fine lines of getting a performance out of them, three games in a week. We’re working with the squad as we find it on a week-by-week basis.”

This will be Keane’s first start since facing Arsenal away in the final game of last season. So far this year he’s struggled for game time, featuring just three times, including twice in the League Cup and a 22-minute substitute appearance against Brentford in August.

