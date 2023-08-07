Sean Dyche explains Demarai Gray Everton squad absence amid Fulham terms ‘agreed’

Sean Dyche says Demarai Gray’s Everton absence is because he is still ‘not ready’ to play.

The winger represented Jamaica in the CONCAF Gold Cup during the summer and helped the Reggae Boys to the semi-finals. As a result, he was granted additional time off after the majority of the squad returned to training.

Gray has been the subject of interest during the transfer window. Reports have suggested the ex-Leicester City man has agreed terms to sign for Fulham and he has not been training with Sean Dyche’s side this week.

Gray was not involved in Everton’s final pre-season friendly - a 1-0 victory over Sporting CP at Goodison Park last Saturday - ahead of the start of the 2023-24 season.

James Garner and Jarrad Branthwaite - who helped England under-21s to European Championships glory - also returned to training later than most of their team-mates yet have featured in the past three friendlies.

Dyche insists that Everton are still ‘monitoring’ Gray’s fitness, though. Speaking after the Sporting win, the Everton manager said: “He came back in late, so we are still having to monitor his body. He is still not ready.”