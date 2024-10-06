Sean Dyche. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton fought to a 0-0 draw against Newcastle without key defenders Jarrad Branthwaite and Vitalii Mykolenko.

Sean Dyche praised Everton’s defensive steel to record a first clean sheet in the Premier League this season against Newcastle United.

The Toffees battled to a 0-0 draw at Goodison Park as they made it three matches unbeaten heading into the international break. Newcastle did miss a first-half penalty when Everton academy product Anthony Gordon saw his effort saved by Jordan Pickford.

And while Newcastle did have more of the play overall, Everton proved much more resolute than they have been so far this campaign to share the spoils. What made the Blues’ result more impressive was that they lost Jarrad Branthwaite (thigh) and Vitalii Mykolenko (calf) to injury in the build-up. And Dyche saluted how his rearguard adapted to nullify the Magpies.

The Everton boss said: “Late in the week, we have had to adapt with the losses of Jarrad and Myko. It’s good to keep a clean sheet and mentality was good again. Jimmy getting thrown in at right-back and doing a good job, Jordan done well, Keano was strong, Tarky and Keano between them so I was pleased with that side of the game.

“They’re a good outfit and we caused enough trouble to nick one. It would have been a tight one so overall, three games unbeaten shows the mentality is getting strong.

“Myko was late during the week [on] Wednesday/ Thursday. Jarrad, we knew earlier - Monday/ Tuesday we were looking at it and going these are maybes and coming out of injuries - certainly Jarrad is. We’re hopeful they’ll be back for the next one, we’ll just have to wait and see.

“All of the team defensively, it was a big contribution from everyone. A lot has been made of the defensive side and rightly so but I’ve said all along it’s mainly been too many mistakes. Now we’re cutting them out and looking stronger. We’re three unbeaten and looked strong because we’re cutting out the mistakes and doing the basics better. The basic principles, the tactical awareness and understanding and the awareness and grit to make sure we look after ourselves.

“The balance then is to find more of a threat up front. We did find pockets and had chances, good chances, but the balance is a good mini-run and five points out of three games.”