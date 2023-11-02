Register
BREAKING
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Man charged following drive-by style shooting in West Derby
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished

‘Obvious’ - Sean Dyche explains Everton transfer budget and discusses January window plans

Everton are currently in a precarious financial situation having suffered combined losses of more than £400 million since 2019.

By Will Rooney
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 14:16 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sean Dyche admitted that Everton’s plans for the January transfer window are afoot - and currently expects the club to again be working under tight financial constraints.

The Toffees have found themselves in a precarious situation, having recorded combined losses of more than £400 million since 2019. Richarlison and Anthony Gordon were sold last season while Alex Iwobi, Demarai Gray, Tom Cannon and Ellis Simms were all offloaded during the summer so Everton could raise funds and recruit new players - including Beto and Youssef Chermiti for fees.

Prospective owners 777 Partners are in the middle of completing takeover of the club, although Dyche admits he’s unsure if that will change Everton’s budget. Regardless, discussions with director of football Kevin Thelwell and the Blues’ recruitment department are ongoing ahead of the window opening in less than two months’ time.

Most Popular

The Everton manager said: “Myself and Kev with the recruitment department and staff talk about things but we’re not talking about all the bigger picture stuff. That’s to come over the next few months.

“We’ll see. At the moment, if all things given are the same then yes (it will be the same). I don’t think there has been a massive amount of finance there, that’s been quite obvious. I think we have done well by making finance come into the club and then balancing it off with players coming in. It might be much the same, we’ll wait and see.”

Related topics:Sean DycheRicharlisonEllis Simms