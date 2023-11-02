Everton are currently in a precarious financial situation having suffered combined losses of more than £400 million since 2019.

Sean Dyche admitted that Everton’s plans for the January transfer window are afoot - and currently expects the club to again be working under tight financial constraints.

The Toffees have found themselves in a precarious situation, having recorded combined losses of more than £400 million since 2019. Richarlison and Anthony Gordon were sold last season while Alex Iwobi, Demarai Gray, Tom Cannon and Ellis Simms were all offloaded during the summer so Everton could raise funds and recruit new players - including Beto and Youssef Chermiti for fees.

Prospective owners 777 Partners are in the middle of completing takeover of the club, although Dyche admits he’s unsure if that will change Everton’s budget. Regardless, discussions with director of football Kevin Thelwell and the Blues’ recruitment department are ongoing ahead of the window opening in less than two months’ time.

The Everton manager said: “Myself and Kev with the recruitment department and staff talk about things but we’re not talking about all the bigger picture stuff. That’s to come over the next few months.