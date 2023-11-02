‘Obvious’ - Sean Dyche explains Everton transfer budget and discusses January window plans
Everton are currently in a precarious financial situation having suffered combined losses of more than £400 million since 2019.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sean Dyche admitted that Everton’s plans for the January transfer window are afoot - and currently expects the club to again be working under tight financial constraints.
The Toffees have found themselves in a precarious situation, having recorded combined losses of more than £400 million since 2019. Richarlison and Anthony Gordon were sold last season while Alex Iwobi, Demarai Gray, Tom Cannon and Ellis Simms were all offloaded during the summer so Everton could raise funds and recruit new players - including Beto and Youssef Chermiti for fees.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prospective owners 777 Partners are in the middle of completing takeover of the club, although Dyche admits he’s unsure if that will change Everton’s budget. Regardless, discussions with director of football Kevin Thelwell and the Blues’ recruitment department are ongoing ahead of the window opening in less than two months’ time.
The Everton manager said: “Myself and Kev with the recruitment department and staff talk about things but we’re not talking about all the bigger picture stuff. That’s to come over the next few months.
“We’ll see. At the moment, if all things given are the same then yes (it will be the same). I don’t think there has been a massive amount of finance there, that’s been quite obvious. I think we have done well by making finance come into the club and then balancing it off with players coming in. It might be much the same, we’ll wait and see.”