Jack Harrison has still to play for Everton since signing from Leeds United.

Sean Dyche admitted that Lewis Dobbin and Michael Keane missed Everton’s 2-2 draw against Sheffield United with knocks.

The Toffees could name just five outfield players on the bench at Bramall Lane. Dyche was severely lacking options to call upon, with Dobbin - who had started in the 1-0 loss to Wolves the previous week - absenct. As was Keane, who started the 2-1 Carabao Cup victory over Doncaster Rovers earlier in the week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a result, Dyche had to bring Dwight McNeil - who had trained for just three days having had ankle ligament damage - back into the fold sooner than expected.

Certainly, the injury list is lengthier than Everton would like - especially at this early stage of the season. Dominic Calvert-Lewin did not feature, having sustained a facial injury in a 4-0 loss to Aston Villa. Demarai Gray was again absent amid a lack of fitness and interest from Saudi Arabia, while Andre Gomes was another not involved. What’s more, Leeds United loanee Jack Harrison is still to make his debut after arriving with a hip injury, Dele Alle battles back from a similar issue and Seamus Coleman is still recovering from a long-term knee problem.

Everton earned their first point of the Premier League season against Sheffield United, with Abdoulaye Doucoure and Arnaut Danjuma on target. There will be disappointment the Blues did not return to Goodison Park with a victory against the newly-promoted Blades although Dyche is hopeful things will get better once players return to fitness.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Dyche said: “They got knocks in the week so unfortunately didn’t make it. Hopefully they’ll both be back fit after the international break.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Obviously, we'll have Dom likely to be fit, Dwight has had three days training, I don't normally do that but we were stretched so we thought it was important to have him involved. He'll benefit from the next couple of weeks, Dimi Gray will benefit from the next couple of weeks, Seamus is getting a bit closer, Jack Harrison will get a little bit closer. There are a lot of signs that there still is a squad here.”

Everton’s draw against United took place little more than 12 hours following a subdued transfer deadline day. The Blues did not make a solitary signing - yet allowed Alex Iwobi to join Fulham for around £20 million, loaned Neal Maupay to Brentford and sold Tom Cannon to Leicester City.

Dyche admitted he wanted more additions - but Everton couldn’t ‘construct’ the right deals given the club’s ongoing financial constraints. He added: “We were hoping to do more in the market but we all know how we’re having to trying to construct deals. We didn’t get what we wanted and Alex has left us, which is a shame because I think he’s a top player and we wish him well.