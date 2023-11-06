Sean Dyche explains why Ashley Young started ahead of Nathan Patterson for Everton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sean Dyche has explained that there are fine margins in the battle for Everton’s right-back berth.

The Toffees earned a 1-1 draw against Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend, with Ashley Young given the nod in defence over Nathan Patterson. The latter had helped Everton earn a 1- Premier League victory at West Ham previously with Young suspended. But Young was restored to the XI for a 3-0 Carabao Cup triumph over Burnley - and kept the position for Brighton’s visit to Goodison Park.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Young, 38, scored an unfortunate own goal in the 84th minute that cancelled out Vitalii Mykolenko’s seventh-minute opener. On his decision to start Young over Patterson, Dyche said: “The margins are fine. Youngy is delivering for us in different positions, he's adapting. Patto is learning all of the time and improving and I believe in Patto as well. It's really a very fine decision that one. I put Patto on at the end just to shore it up, Youngy has just played on Wednesday, of course.