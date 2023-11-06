Register
Sean Dyche explains why Ashley Young started ahead of Nathan Patterson for Everton

Everton were held to a 1-1 draw against Brighton in the Premier League.

By Will Rooney
Published 6th Nov 2023, 05:00 GMT
Sean Dyche has explained that there are fine margins in the battle for Everton’s right-back berth.

The Toffees earned a 1-1 draw against Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend, with Ashley Young given the nod in defence over Nathan Patterson. The latter had helped Everton earn a 1- Premier League victory at West Ham previously with Young suspended. But Young was restored to the XI for a 3-0 Carabao Cup triumph over Burnley - and kept the position for Brighton’s visit to Goodison Park.

Young, 38, scored an unfortunate own goal in the 84th minute that cancelled out Vitalii Mykolenko’s seventh-minute opener. On his decision to start Young over Patterson, Dyche said: “The margins are fine. Youngy is delivering for us in different positions, he's adapting. Patto is learning all of the time and improving and I believe in Patto as well. It's really a very fine decision that one. I put Patto on at the end just to shore it up, Youngy has just played on Wednesday, of course.

“I think the whole group now, the competitive element is getting stronger because people are getting fitter, getting sharper and coming out of injury. Seamus [Coleman] got a little runaround today (for the under-21s) and is getting fitter. These are signs the group is getting stronger.”

