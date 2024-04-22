Sean Dyche, Manager of Everton, applauds the fans after the team's victory in the Premier League match between Everton FC and Nottingham Forest at Goodison Park on April 21, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Sean Dyche has explained why he decided to swap his customary shirt & tie for a tracksuit as Everton gave their Premier League survival hopes a marked boost.

The Toffees earned a 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest to move five points clear of the bottom three. After a 6-0 thrashing at the hands of Chelsea earlier this week, Dyche came under severe scrutiny from sections of supporters having overseen just one win in 15 league games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Goodison Park boss admitted he held frank talks with his players and coaching staff after the Chelsea loss. Dyche has gone through changes that can be made in training and in terms of how his team set up - as well as what he could do himself. That led him to ditch his usual attire for a more casual look on the sidelines.

And it paid dividends as goals from Idrissa Gana Gueye and Abdoulaye Doucoure earned Everton a much-needed win against relegation rivals Forest. On his decision, Dyche said: “I knew it would make a talking point as bizarre as the world’s got. I spoke to the players… I spoke to my staff first and said: ‘Look we question everyone and everything and rightly so but our job is also to question ourselves’. Not so much about a suit, it was more about what’s behind that.

“We looked at training ideas, the feedback, the players, training plans, tactical side, the team side - we made changes today - and then I go: ‘Well look at me as well’. There’s no drama to it, it’s a personal choice. I’m not precious either way.

“I always thought it was correct to wear a shirt & tie but I thought let’s see if it makes a difference. By no means am I making out it wins you a game, there’s a bit more to it than that but I thought I’ll play my part in the change I’m asking from the players and my staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad