Sean Dyche explains why he started James Garner over Arnaut Danjuma in Everton win

Everton earned a 3-1 victory over Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

By Will Rooney
Published 24th Sep 2023, 09:33 BST
Sean Dyche has explained why he restored James Garner to his Everton starting line-up in the win over Brentford.

The Toffees earned their maiden victory of the 2023-24 Premier League campaign with a 3-1 triumph in west London. Abdoulaye Doucoure, James Tarkowski and Dominic Calvert-Lewin were on target for the visitors.

Everton had previously been defeated 1-0 against Arsenal. As a result, he opted to withdraw Arnaut Danjuma and bring in Garner. The former Manchester United midfielder operated on the right flank and played a key role. He whipped in the cross that led to Doucoure’s opener before assisting Calvert-Lewin’s first goal of the campaign.

And Dyche, speaking at his post-match press conference, reckons it would have been harsh if Garner did not feature from the outset. He said: “I thought it was harsh to leave him out. I think he's done well, I like his style his game, he can adapt very well. I think it was the right thing.

“The margins are tight when you're not winning games - how do you find a way of winning? I think he whips the ball in for the first [goal] and his general play, his adaptability. He just takes it on, we move him inside and I think he gets a foot in a plays it through for the [third] goal. They are the things he deserves because the way he works are outstanding - the way he works in training and on the pitch and it's why I decided to put him back in.”

