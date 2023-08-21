Register
BREAKING
Knowsley shootings: Suspects named as gun hunt continues
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Johnson-Thompson wins remarkable gold at World Athletics Championship
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels

Sean Dyche explains why he substituted Idrissa Gana Gueye at half-time in Everton loss

Everton fell to a 4-0 loss against Aston Villa.

By Will Rooney
Published 21st Aug 2023, 06:30 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 07:00 BST
Idrissa Gana Gueye. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty ImagesIdrissa Gana Gueye. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images
Idrissa Gana Gueye. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Sean Dyche admitted that he could have made 11 changes at half-time during Everton's loss to Aston Villa.

The Toffees suffered a chastening 4-0 defeat by Unai Emery's side. They found themselves two goals behind within 22 minutes after John McGinn opened the scoring before Douglas Luiz doubled the home side's lead at Villa Park.

Dyche opted to withdrawn Idrissa Gana Gueye, despite being one of Everton's most experienced players, at half-time. He was replaced by Lewis Dobbin, who caught the eye during the second period.

Dyche felt that the former PSG midfielder 'didn't perform' but he was far from the only player not to turn up. The Everton manager said: "I think, like I say, a player who didn't perform as well as he can do but I could have taken my whole team off at half-time."

Related topics:Sean DycheAston Villa