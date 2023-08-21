Idrissa Gana Gueye. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Sean Dyche admitted that he could have made 11 changes at half-time during Everton's loss to Aston Villa.

The Toffees suffered a chastening 4-0 defeat by Unai Emery's side. They found themselves two goals behind within 22 minutes after John McGinn opened the scoring before Douglas Luiz doubled the home side's lead at Villa Park.

Dyche opted to withdrawn Idrissa Gana Gueye, despite being one of Everton's most experienced players, at half-time. He was replaced by Lewis Dobbin, who caught the eye during the second period.