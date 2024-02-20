Jack Harrison. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Sean Dyche has explained why Jack Harrison was dropped to the bench for Everton's 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace.

Harrison has been virtually an ever-present for the Toffees since overcoming a hip injury following his arrival on a season-long loan from Leeds United last summer, scoring four goals and recording three assists.

But with Abdoulaye Doucoure returning from a hamstring issue and being immediately restored to the starting line-up against Palace on Monday night, it was Harrison who made way.

The winger was introduced alongside Amadou Onana only two minutes before Jordan Ayew gave the visitors the lead in the 66th minute. But Harrison and Onana added an extra spark, with the latter heading home Everton's equaliser with six minute remaining to move them out of the Premier League relegation zone.

Dyche, speaking at his post-match press conference, revealed he wanted freshen his side up. And with Onana only recently recovering from a knee problem, that's why the midfielder also did not feature from the outset.

The Everton manager replied when asked what his thoughts were behind omitting Harrison: "Just freshen it up, a bit of freshness. I thought he came on and delivered. You've got Ama coming back to full fitness. Douc will get fitter, he had a chance, he got in the right areas once again.

"He'll get fitter and stronger. The fact is you take a point on a night where you're not quite at it first half and a lot stronger in the second half."

Everton have not scored a goal from open play in their previous nine games. Dominic Calvert-Lewin spurned two good chances, while Doucoure sending a volley wide in the second half.