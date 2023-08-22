Sean Dyche will be conducting an autopsy following Everton’s chastening 4-0 loss to Aston Villa.

The Toffees boss admitted his side were ‘miles off it’ against Unai Emery’s men and have fallen to defeat in their opening two games of the 2023-24 season.

Everton next welcome Wolves to Goodison Park on Saturday and Dyche will be expected a marked improvement from his side. Certainly, he has plenty of decisions to make when it comes to the team he will select.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Jordan Pickford endured a rare off-day in the midlands. Contact on Ollie Watkins may have been minimal but the Toffees keeper launched himself at the Villa striker and gave referee Anthony Taylor a decision to make. Pickford also may be disappointed to have allowed Leon Bailey's strike through his legs for the third goal.

In truth, any of the back four could be dropped. Nathan Patterson was constantly targeted down Everton's right flank and struggled while Ashley Young's throw-in gifted Jhon Duran in on goal for Villa's fourth. Young's someone who Dyche has plenty of trust in, though, given his experience. There is the possibility that he could be switched to right-back and Vitalii Mykolenko comes in on the left if his fitness levels are at the required rate.

Central defence is also under scrutiny - particularly the position of Michael Keane. The 30-year-old was caught flat-footed several times and his misclearance gifted Bailey his goal. The clamour for Jarrad Branthwaite to be given a chance continues to augment after his impressive loan spell at PSV Eindhoven while Ben Godfrey is an option. James Tarkowski will want a partner to settle down with regardless of who is selected.

Midfield

Dyche admitted that any of his players could have been hauled off at half-time - yet it was Idrissa Gana Gueye sacrificed. Amadou Onana and Abdoulaye Doucoure were also well below par.

It was telling that James Garner, who started on the right-hand side, was shifted inside having been one of the only players who came out of the opening 45 minutes with credit. Garner could get a deserved start in the engine room against Wolves. But switching Alex Iwobi in midfield is something that is ruled out, with the Nigeria international set for a spell on the sidelines with a hamstring issue that forced him off in the 50th minute.

Forwards

The sight of Dominic Calvert-Lewin prematurely trudging off towards the tunnel was a familiar one. However, the striker this time did not see his body break down but a collision with Villa keeper Emi Martinez caused a swollen cheekbone and blurred vision.

Calvert-Lewin is not expected to be sidelined for the long term but whether he's back for Wolves remains to be seen.

If Che Adams or another striker is not signed in time then Neal Maupay could be reinstated. The Frenchman hasn't scored for 11 months, though, and confidence is low while Youssef Chermiti may still not be deemed ready despite travelling to Villa.