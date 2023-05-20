Register
Sean Dyche gives 17-word Everton injury update on Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Nathan Patterson

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Nathan Patterson injury updates after Everton’s 1-1 draw against Wolves.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 20th May 2023, 19:00 BST
Updated 20th May 2023, 19:08 BST

Sean Dyche says it is too early to give an injury update on Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Nathan Patterson after both were forced off in Everton’s draw against Wolves.

The Toffees earned a dramatic 1-1 stalemate at Molineux in their Premier League survival bid. Yerry Mina bagged a 99th-minute equaliser which moved Everton two points above the drop zone - although their survival fate is no longer in their own hands.

Everton were hit with a double blow in the first half as right-back Patterson and then striker Calvert-Lewin were forced off with suspected hamstring issues. The Blues face Bournemouth on the final day of the season at Goodison Park next week but the pair are now doubtful.

But Dyche will not get an update on Calvert-Lewin or Patterson until at least tomorrow morning.

The Everton boss told the club’s media team: “It’s too early. I’ll wait until at least tomorrow morning, maybe Monday to see how they settle.”

