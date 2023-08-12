Sean Dyche told of his frustration after Everton’s opening 2023-24 Premier League loss to Fulham - having thought his side played ‘very well’.

The Toffees were haunted by their issues of the past two campaigns that saw almost lose their top-flight status - a lack of cutting edge.

Everton dominated the first half but could not find the breakthrough. Neal Maupay spurned three good chances and Abdoulaye Doucoure missed a clear-cut opportunity while Michael Keane had a goal ruled out as James Tarkowski was adjudged to have fouled Cottagers goalkeeper Bernd Leno beforehand.

Nathan Patterson also struck the bar for the home side in the second period before their profligacy was punished when Bobby De Cordova-Reid finished from close range for Fulham on 73 minutes.

Asked on his thoughts on the game, Dyche said: “Very frustrating with the outcome because I thought we played well. I thought a lot of things we're now looking for working with these players to bring to a performance were there. Especially first half, we limited them to no chances, I certainly can't remember anything clear. I think we had 9-10 in the first half, five of which were high quality.

“The mix of performances were right, but we've got to score a goal. Second half, we let easier chances get away from us but we're still looking to get on the front foot to score goals. One of the highest chance we've had since I've been here I think and quality of chance, which has always been my thing. It's not about making loads of chances, it's about the quality of chances.”

Everton were without main striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin against Fulham. The 26-year-old was managed cautiously throughout the pre-season period, having been blighted with injuries over the past two years and ended last season with a hamstring problem.

Calvert-Lewin managed two 45-minute cameos in the Blues’ friendly programme as his persistent issues aim to be rectified. And Dyche said that the England international is still to finish his rehab.