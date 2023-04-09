Sean Dyche gives 18-word Dele Alli update ahead of Everton return

Dele Alli will head back to Everton during a season-long loan at Besiktas.

Sean Dyche has confirmed that Dele Alli is returning to Everton to treat an injury.

The midfielder joined the Toffees from Tottenham Hotspur in January 2022. Having helped secure Premier League survival last season, Dele was loaned to Besiktas for this campaign.

However, the 26-year-old has struggled during his time in Turkey and has managed just two goals in 13 games. Having not played since 26 February, he’ll return to Goodison but is under contract at Besiktas for the remainder of the season.

Speaking after Everton’s 2-0 loss to Manchester United, manager Dyche said: "He is just getting some treatment and he is injured. He is under contract in a loan there."

On Alli’s fitness earlier this week, Besiktas head coach Senol Gunes said: “Let Dele Alli recover from his injury. Then we’ll take care of him. If he wants to stay, let him stay. If he wants to go, let him go. Let the conditions be good economically.”

