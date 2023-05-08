Sean Dyche gives 30-word answer to why Yerry Mina starts for Everton against Brighton

Yerry Mina comes in for his first Everton start under Sean Dyche.

Yerry Mina. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Sean Dyche has explained why he’s opted to start Yerry Mina as Everton take on Brighton in the Premier League.

The Toffees sit 19th in the table but a win would see them move out of the relegation zone at the AMEX Stadium.

Mina comes in for his first appearance since Dyche’s arrival as manager at the end of January. The Colombia international replaces Michael Keane in defence.

On his decision, Dyche told BT Sport: “Yerry has looked after himself. He’s been champing at the bit, is a big character, a big personality and we just think it’s right for the team at this moment.”