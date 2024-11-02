Getty Images

Everton injury update on Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Sean Dyche believes Abdoulaye Doucoure’s injury is not too serious as the midfielder is absent for Everton’s trip to Southampton.

Doucoure misses for the Toffees at St Mary’s, having missed some training sessions earlier this week. Orel Mangala replaces the ex-Watford man in midfield. Meanwhile, Jesper Lindstrom is handed a start in the place of Jack Harrison on the right wing. Michael Keane keeps his spot in defence ahead of Jarrad Branthwaite.

On his team selection, Everton boss Dyche said: “Jesper is getting back to full fitness. He and Jack are vying for places. Doucs has an injury, but we don’t think it is too serious. He tried it this week but it’s just too sore and he couldn’t make it."

Everton aim to extent their unbeaten run against Southampton, who have collected only one point from their opening nine games since promotion back to the Premier League.