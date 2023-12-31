Sean Dyche gives blunt Everton injury update on Dele Alli - 'getting him assessed'

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder is still to play for Everton this season.

Dele Alli. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Sean Dyche says that Everton are assessing Dele Alli for an injury as he remains on the Everton sidelines.

The midfielder hasn't played for the Toffees this season. Dele underwent hip surgery in April while he was on loan at Besiktas, although he was photographed in training earlier this month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton brought the curtain down on 2023 with a 3-0 loss against Wolves at Molineux. Dyche has admitted that his squad has been 'stretched' of late, with Abdoulaye Doucoure, Idrissa Gana Gueye and Ashley Young all currently injured.

And after admitting after last week's 2-1 loss at Tottenham that Dele - signed from Spurs in January 2022 - was still not close to being available, Dyche has suggested that the former England international has picked up a new setback.