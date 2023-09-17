Sean Dyche gives blunt verdict on what was ‘really poor’ in Everton’s loss to Arsenal
Everton suffered a 1-0 loss to Arsenal in the Premier League.
Sean Dyche admitted that Everton’s defending for Arsenal’s winning goal was ‘really poor’.
The Toffees suffered a fourth loss in their fifth Premier League games this season as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Gunners at Goodison Park. Everton had to soak up pressure for long periods of the game and were eventually breached in the 69th minute. Arsenal worked a short corner routine with the ball eventually finding its way to Leandro Trossard to finish via the inside f the post.
Dyche felt that Everton were dogged and resolute without lacking any real attacking threat throughout the encounter - with his side left on just one point so far. Speaking to BBC Sport, The Blues said: "It didn't deserve a win. We defended resolutely but we never got to grips with the ball. The defensive side worked really hard but the attacking side we were never really near to laying a glove and making a difference.
"They pressed well and we were unsure whether to go short or long. You have to get the first pass away on turnover. If you don't get it away then the team can't open up on the counter. The details on the set piece - a good finish from them but really poor on the details from us.”