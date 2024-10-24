Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder is out of contract at Everton.

Dele Alli is closing in on a return to Everton training.

The midfielder is out of contract at the Toffees, with his previous deal expiring at the end of last season. Dele hasn’t played a competitive game since April 2023 while he was on loan at Turkish club Besiktas, having had two operations since.

The former Tottenham Hotspur man had been involved in sessions with Sean Dyche’s squad at Finch Farm but hit a fitness setback several weeks ago. However, Dele is getting back towards rubbing shoulders with the rest of Everton’s troops although no decision has still been made on his future.

Speaking ahead of the Blues’ clash against Fulham on Saturday, the manager said: “He’s just getting back on the grass and building up again from another minor injury Unfortunately, it cost him a bit more time and he’s just getting on with getting fit.”

Everton aim to extend their unbeaten streak to five games when Fulham visit Goodison Park. Last time out, they earned a 2-0 victory over Ipswich Town as the Toffees recorded successive clean sheets following a 0-0 draw against Newcastle United.

Ashley Young and Michael Keane came in for flak from some sections of supporters in the early part of the campaign, but both have impressed in the previous two games. Young is aged 39, with his professional career now spanning more than two decades.

Dyche revealed that he held talks with Young in the summer of his future - and could see that the ex-Manchester United, Inter Milan and Aston Villa man still had an ‘edge’ to compete. The Everton chief said: “I’ve been impressed with them since I’ve known them and I’ve known them a long time.

“Youngy made his debut with me at Watford and Keano was a younger player and I signed him at Burnley. I don’t need to worry about those things [social media criticism], that’s just modern life. It’s not ideal for players. Their professionalism has been outstanding since I’ve been at the club. I brought Young in and they continue play hard, work hard, all the things you want from proper professionals and that’s what they are.

“You can’t keep doing it without the edge and he’s [Young] certainly still got that competitive edge. These players are super fit and look after themselves beyond belief. If they have got that competitive edge and spirit, that is the truth of it . I spoke to him in the summer. He’s not short of wealth, he could have easily walked away but feels he said he still feels he has that edge and still wants to play. We spoke to him about him staying and he stayed and and there he is again, filling holes and playing different positions and the past few games, he’s done very well.”