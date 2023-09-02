Demarai Gray and Alex Iwobi of Everton inspect the pitch prior to the Premier League match between Everton FC and Fulham FC at Goodison Park on April 15, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Sean Dyche says that he anticipates Demarai Gray to remain an Everton player.

The winger did not complete an exit on transfer deadline day despite being the subject of reported interest from Fulham and Crystal Palace earlier in the window. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia outfit Al-Shabab have also been keen - and Saudi Pro League clubs can still complete signings until September 7.

Gray was again absent for Everton’s 2-2 draw against Sheffield United today. He’s not feature in any of the opening five fixtures this season, with the Toffees able to game just five outfielders on the bench at Bramall Lane.

Explaining Gray’s absence against United, Dyche told reporters at his post-match press conference: “It's a bit of everything. His fitness, his fitness to play in the side, the situation around him and all the noise. But hopefully over the next couple of weeks that will become clearer, he'll get himself fit and it's a start point.”