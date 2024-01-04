Sean Dyche gives frank Mason Holgate answer to whether Everton could end Southampton loan
Mason Holgate has played just five times for Southampton during a season-long loan.
Sean Dyche admitted that Everton are still to hold talks with Southampton over the future of Mason Holgate.
The defender is currently on a season-long loan at St Mary's. However, Holgate has struggled for regular game-time at the Premier League-chasing Saints, having been fifth-choice centre-back at Goodison Park. The 27-year-old has made just five appearances so far.
Southampton manager Russell Martin recently admitted that the ball was in Everton's court as to whether Holgate would be recalled during the January transfer window. But Dyche, speaking ahead of the Blues' FA Cup third-round tie at Crystal Palace, confessed negotiations with the Saints have not started.
When asked by LiverpoolWorld if discussions have been held over Holgate, the Everton manager replied: "No. The player made it clear he wants that fresh feel about going somewhere else, a new challenge. He wanted to get his teeth into it and I'm sure that's what he will be doing.
"I know he hasn't played as much as he'd have wanted but that's part of a professional's life. He's a Southampton player at this current time."