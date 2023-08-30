Sean Dyche has named a strong starting eleven for the trip to face Doncaster.

Dyche has granted a full debut to summer signing Youssef Chermiti after he made his Premier League debut during the loss to Wolves at the weekend.

Michael Keane comes back into the side after being dropped for Jarrad Branthwaite at the weekend, whilst Vitalyi Mykolenko and Ben Godfrey return to the side after short-term spells out with injuries.

The rest of the side is unchanged from the weekend but the big news is that their new signing Beto has made the bench after signing yesterday and he could make his debut tonight.

Everton have lost to Fulham, Aston Villa and Wolves and now face League 2 side Doncaster who have always begun the season without winning a game.

It’s just one point from five games for the Yorkshire side and Dyche will be hoping for a confidence boosting victory Chermiti earned his first minutes of the bench in the defeat against Wolves, as he made his debut in front of the Goodison faithful.

Everton are missing a whole host of players as Dyche has to contend with including Dwight McNeil (ankle) Seamus Coleman (knee) Dele Alli (fitness) Dominic Calvert-Lewis (cheekbone) Jack Harrison (fitness) Alex Iwobi (hamstring) and Andre Gomes (calf).