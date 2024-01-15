Everton will find out today if they have again broken Premier League financial rules.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sean Dyche insisted he's unaware if Everton will be charged once again by the Premier League for a breach of profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

The Toffees were hit by a 10-point deduction for breaking financial regulations in the 2021-22 season, although they have appealed. Clubs are only allowed to lose a total of £105 million over a three-year period and the punishment means Everton sit just a point above the relegation zone rather than 12th.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rules over the summer that changed mean that any club that is found guilty of breaching PSR will be sanctioned in the current campaign. The Telegraph reported that the Premier League will today (15 January) inform teams if they have failed to stick to the protocol.

In the 2022-23 financial year, Anthony Gordon and Richarlison were sold for a combined fee that could reach £105 million along with Moise Kean's loan switch to Juventus becoming permanent and high earners Fabian Delph and Cenk Tosun were removed from the wage bill. Meanwhile Amadou Onana, Dwight McNeil, James Garner, Idrissa Gana Gueye and Neal Maupay were recruited for fees.

The Athletic has reported that Everton, along with Nottingham Forest, are in breach of PSR and the two clubs have 'prepared mitigation'.