Everton manager Sean Dyche. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Sean Dyche remains unfazed that Everton are still awaiting the outcome from their Premier League points deduction appeal.

The Blues were docked an unprecedented 10 points for breaching profit and sustainability rules in the 2021-22 season. As a result, Everton have been plunged into another relegation battle, having narrowly avoided the drop in the past two seasons.

It was expected that the Toffees may know the result of their appeal by the middle of February - yet the wait goes on. However, Dyche is relaxed about the situation that is out of his control.