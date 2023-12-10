Everton boss Sean Dyche. Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Sean Dyche saluted how Everton yet again found a way to win as they put Chelsea to the sword at Goodison Park.

The Toffees earned a 2-0 triumph to ensure a third victory in eight days. Abdoulaye Doucoure and Lewis Dobbin were on target in the second half for the home side, who are now four points above the Premier League relegation zone despite being hit with a 10-point deduction.

Chelsea had 72% possession in the encounter, completing 687 passes compared to Everton's 257 while the visitors mustered 19 shots with Dyche's side having nine attempts on goal. Stamford Bridge boss Mauricio Pochettino believes that his outfit were superior to the Toffees and didn't get what they deserved.

Everton manager Dyche, speaking at his post-match press conference, was asked if he concurred with his counterpart's assessment of the game. Dyche responded: "They're a very good team without a shadow of a doubt. Very good technical players, they kept the ball, they have spent a fortune on players. He's a top manager so I wouldn't dispute his opinion but what I would say is you've got to find ways of winning and we're finding different ways of winning.

"There are games when we've dominated shot count and won, games that we haven't and won, games where we have defended very resolute like we had to today - and fight, work and do the ugly side of the game. That work is very important over a season and never more so than recently with news of the points and all sorts.