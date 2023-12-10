Sean Dyche gives frank response to Mauricio Pochettino's claim immediately after Everton's win over Chelsea
Everton earned a 2-0 victory over Chelsea to move further clear of the Premier League relegation zone.
Sean Dyche saluted how Everton yet again found a way to win as they put Chelsea to the sword at Goodison Park.
The Toffees earned a 2-0 triumph to ensure a third victory in eight days. Abdoulaye Doucoure and Lewis Dobbin were on target in the second half for the home side, who are now four points above the Premier League relegation zone despite being hit with a 10-point deduction.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Chelsea had 72% possession in the encounter, completing 687 passes compared to Everton's 257 while the visitors mustered 19 shots with Dyche's side having nine attempts on goal. Stamford Bridge boss Mauricio Pochettino believes that his outfit were superior to the Toffees and didn't get what they deserved.
Everton manager Dyche, speaking at his post-match press conference, was asked if he concurred with his counterpart's assessment of the game. Dyche responded: "They're a very good team without a shadow of a doubt. Very good technical players, they kept the ball, they have spent a fortune on players. He's a top manager so I wouldn't dispute his opinion but what I would say is you've got to find ways of winning and we're finding different ways of winning.
"There are games when we've dominated shot count and won, games that we haven't and won, games where we have defended very resolute like we had to today - and fight, work and do the ugly side of the game. That work is very important over a season and never more so than recently with news of the points and all sorts.
"To find different ways of winning is pleasing. They'll be a top side again because they've got a top manager and players. To find different ways is very pleasing and under that is a very firm mentality that is growing all of the time and with our supporters. I mentioned when I got here how powerful [it can be] The alignment continues to grow. Of course, we've enhanced that but the fans stayed resolute early season because the true Toffees are out there seeing a side saying: 'We played well you know'. Everyone's going: 'How have you not won that?' Well most people I speak to, maybe they are being generous to me in real time."