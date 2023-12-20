Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sean Dyche defended Amadou Onana after the midfielder failed to move Everton into the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

The Blues' dreams of winning the competition, and a first piece of silverware since 1995, are over after they lost to Fulham on penalties at Goodison Park. The game finished 1-1 at full-time, with Beto netting a late equaliser for Everton to cancel out Michael Keane's first-half own goal.

The first seven penalties were scored before Toffees goalkeeper Jordan Pickford kept out Bobby De Cordova-Reid's effort. That gave the advantage to the Blues, with Onana having the chance to send Everton into the last four - but his tame effort was easily saved by Fulham's Bernd Leno. Idrissa Gana Gueye then also missed in sudden death before Tosin Adarabioyo held his nerve to send the Cottagers through.

Everton had practised spot-kicks in the build-up to the clash, with Onana's technique the same in training as he used against Fulham. Toffees manager Dyche said: "It is one of them things, penalties have to be decided some way. I thought the performance was another strong one but we didn't find the true moments of quality in the very end of lots of good moves and getting into good positions.

"If you are brave enough to get up there and take one, you are brave enough to take the consequences. We practise them, they practise them, [coach] Steve Stone did a good job getting it all organised so you do everything you can.

"It is a cup competition. We took the game on, tried everything to take the game. Similar to how we played them in the league, dominated and couldn't find the killer moments. The stadium was great, the fans and everyone took the knocks and got on with it.