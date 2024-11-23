Sean Dyche, Manager of Everton, reacts during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Brentford FC at Goodison Park on November 23, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton were held to a 0-0 draw against Brentford at Goodison Park.

Sean Dyche took no offence to Everton fans’ full-time boos after his side were held to a frustrating draw against 10-man Brentford.

The Toffees played out a goalless stalemate against the Bees at Goodison Park. That is despite Everton having a numerical advantage for the entire second half, with Christian Norgaard being sent off in the 41st minute following a VAR review.

The home side had created good chances beforehand, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Dwight McNeil failing to take opportunities. But in the second period, Everton did not conjure up enough openings - which Dyche admitted. Following the final whistle, jeers rang out from the stands at the Grand Old Lady. And the Blues manager had no complaints.

He said: “They were directed at everyone. They were directed at whoever they wanted to direct them at. The fact is they expected that we win. I'm expecting we win. I've got no problem with that. I've never questioned the fans since I've been here and I won't be questioning the fans. It's our responsibility and mine to make sure we do better than we did today.”

Everton have failed to score in their past three games - and won just twice in 12 games this season, which leaves them 15th in Premier League table. On his message to fans who have woes that the Toffees could be in for another Premier League relegation battle, he added: “Supporters have been concerned ever since I walked in. They were concerned before that and since I've been here. I've been trying endlessly about us trying to change the story. We haven't done that.

“We have had spells when we have done it and dropped away. Even this spell, one loss in eight (games) doesn't mean anything because we're not winning and I don't shy away from that. I want to play winning football and we're not winning as many as we should be, in my opinion. The work continues and how many different ways can we can be effective in games, how many different players can we use? This season, we're trying to affect it with the ball then we're conceding too many goals so we have to tighten up.”