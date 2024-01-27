Everton manager Sean Dyche. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Sean Dyche questioned why VAR did not intervene for Luton Town's opening goal in Everton's FA Cup loss.

The Toffees crashed out of the competition in the fourth round as they suffered a 2-1 loss at the hands of the Hatters at Goodison Park. The tie appeared it would be heading for a replay but Cauley Woodrow popped up in the sixth minute of stoppage-time to pounce at a corner.

Luton's opening goal in the 39th minute also came through a corner as Alfie Doughty's delivery ricocheted off Everton defender Vitalii Mykolenko and into the net. However, it appeared that Dominic Calvert-Lewin was pushed by Luton's Ross Barkley when the ball was whipped into the box although the goal was allowed to stand.

Harrison equalised for Everton in the 55th minute of what was a largely lacklustre tie before Woodrow pounced in the dying embers.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Blues boss Dyche said: "It was an ugly, tight game, not much in it, won on two set pieces again unfortunately. A last minute goal, and that hurts you. Second half was better, first half we weren't close to it. We need to find the moments of real quality. We are a bit stretched at the moment. We changed the system later in the week which was difficult as well. I thought we performed well enough at times to win the game.

"Second half we looked a more dominant force when the ball went longer in to the front line. No lack of effort. A tight, awkward, ugly game. I don't know what is going on with VAR, Dominic Calvert-Lewin clearly had two hands in his back and somehow we didn't get a foul. One if their lads went in on Dwight McNeil in the first half and we didn't get anything for that. I have to mention it.