Sean Dyche has remained tight-lipped on Everton's bid for Che Adams.

The Toffees have reportedly made an offer of £12 million to Southampton for the striker. Everton are keen to find a bona fide back-up for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has suffered injuries over the past two seasons. Youssef Chermiti has been signed from Sporting CP but he's regarded as one for the future.

Adams has bagged in Southampton's opening two Championship games following their relegation. He's into the final year of his St Mary's deal, with manager Russell Martin not ruling out a departure when speaking to the media earlier today.

Dyche, speaking ahead of Everton's clash against Aston Villa on Sunday, did not confirm Adams was on his radar - nor did he deny it.