Sean Dyche has not denied that Everton have made a fresh bid for Che Adams - but refused drawn on speculation.

The Toffees had a £12 million offer rebuffed for the Southampton striker, who has netted three goals in as many games this season following the south-coast side’s relegation to the Championship. But Everton have improved their offer as they aim to bolster their attacking options.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Blues already have Jack Harrison and Dwight McNeil injured, while Alex Iwobi is also set for a period on the treatment table after today’s 4-0 loss to Aston Villa. Dominic Calvert-Lewin - who Everton want cover for given his injury problems over the past two years - also came off with blurred vision having collided with Villa keeper Emi Martinez.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Dyche was asked about the latest bid for Adams. The Everton manager responded: “The first bit of importance is we’ve got to operate with what we’ve got. I don’t think there’s a magic wand, there never was, there are no shortcuts because shortcuts in football usually cost a lot of money. We’re working hard equally to construct deals that can affect us in a positive way.