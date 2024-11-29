Nathan Patterson has yet to make an appearance for Everton this season.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sean Dyche has insisted that Everton ‘will decide’ on the future of Nathan Patterson.

The right-back has been linked with a a loan switch in the January transfer window. Patterson has not made a first-team outing since returning from a serious hamstring injury suffered last April. Since his recovery, he has been an unused substitute in the past five games with Ashley Young preferred on the right-hand side of defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scotland international dropped down to get minutes for the under-21s in a 1-0 loss at Watford earlier this week. Patterson was sent off on the hour mark for two bookings, the second of which was for kicking the ball away.

It has been a frustrating few months for Patterson. In fact, the 23-year-old has struggled to build any real momentum since joining Everton for a fee of £12 million in January 2021. A temporary switch has been mooted when the transfer window opens in little more than a month’s time.

However, Dyche - speaking ahead of Everton’s trip to Manchester United on Sunday - was tight-lipped on the prospect. The Toffees manager said: “We’ll decide what happens with the players here but he’s on a journey back from a really serious injury and continues to be on that journey - but he is going along well.

Explaining Patterson’s red card at Watford, a game in which Armando Broja and Jake O’Brien also featured, Dyche replied: “I wasn’t at the game. Woany went down to the game but I think it was for kicking the ball away, therefore, he got a second yellow card. Then asked about how Patterson performed, Dyche replied: “Yeah, fine.”