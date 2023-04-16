Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Cause of death of much loved entertainer Paul O’Grady confirmed
1 hour ago UK leg of Orient Express scrapped due to Brexit
4 hours ago Royal Mail and Communication Workers Union reach agreement
5 hours ago Smart motorways axed: UK government scrap all new projects
5 hours ago Murray Melvin: Torchwood and A Taste of Honey star dies
6 hours ago BBC sends redundancy letters to top stars including Huw Edwards

Sean Dyche gives news every Everton fan wants to hear on Dominic Calvert-Lewin

The striker is ‘going well’ in training and on the brink of a return to the matchday squad.

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
Published 16th Apr 2023, 14:58 BST

Injury-plagued striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin could be back in action as early as next weekend as Everton seek to bounce back from Saturday’s disappointing 3-1 defeat to Fulham.

The loss at at Goodison Park leaves the Toffees in 17th place in the Premier League and above the relegation zone on goal difference only.

Calvert-Lewin scored 21 goals the season before last, but has struggled with injuries since. He has been sidelined since the first game of Dyche’s reign - a win over Arsenal in early February - with a hamstring problem.

Most Popular

With the England international unable to spearhead the attack, Everton are the joint-lowest scorers in the Premier League, with 24 goals in 31 matches.

While optimistic of Calvert-Lewin returning to the matchday squad when Everton visit Crystal Palace next Saturday, Dyche stopped short of issuing a guarantee.

"Dom’s going well which is a positive," Dyche said. "He’ll be back hopefully in the thinking this week as long as the week goes well.

"He’s had a very good week this week and we want him to have another very good week next week and then we’ll see how he’s feeling."

Related topics:Dominic Calvert-LewinSean DycheFulhamPremier LeagueArsenal