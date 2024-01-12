Dyche gives positive injury news on Abdoulaye Doucoure and Dwight McNeil ahead of Everton vs Aston Villa
Everton team news ahead of the Premier League fixture against Aston Villa at Goodison Park.
Sean Dyche has provided an Everton injury update ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash against Aston Villa.
Abdoulaye Doucoure has missed the previous five matches with a hamstring injury. The Toffees haven't won while their top goalscorer has been on the sidelines and his absence has been felt.
Doucoure was in training with the rest of the Toffees' squad earlier this week and has a good chance of returning against Villa.
The Everton manager, speaking at his pre-match press conference, told reporters: "He's been training so we are hopeful. Friday today so two days before the game but we are hopeful."
Meanwhile, Dwight McNeil was stretchered off with an ankle injury in last week's 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace in the FA Cup third round. Dyche revealed McNeil's issue isn't as serious as Everton first feared but is likely to miss the Villa clash. Dyche said: "It has settled really quick. He's been really lucky. Looked a nasty one but it has settled down really quick. I doubt he'll make this one but has a chance for the next one."
Ashley Young has been unavailable for the previous six matches with a hamstring injury. He's back training on the grass but may not be back for Villa. Dele (hip) remains sidelined.
Idrissa Gana Gueye has now linked up with the Senegal squad for the African Cup of Nations, having previously been nursing a calf issue.