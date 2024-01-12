Sean Dyche has provided an Everton injury update ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash against Aston Villa.

Abdoulaye Doucoure has missed the previous five matches with a hamstring injury. The Toffees haven't won while their top goalscorer has been on the sidelines and his absence has been felt.

Doucoure was in training with the rest of the Toffees' squad earlier this week and has a good chance of returning against Villa.

The Everton manager, speaking at his pre-match press conference, told reporters: "He's been training so we are hopeful. Friday today so two days before the game but we are hopeful."

Meanwhile, Dwight McNeil was stretchered off with an ankle injury in last week's 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace in the FA Cup third round. Dyche revealed McNeil's issue isn't as serious as Everton first feared but is likely to miss the Villa clash. Dyche said: "It has settled really quick. He's been really lucky. Looked a nasty one but it has settled down really quick. I doubt he'll make this one but has a chance for the next one."

Ashley Young has been unavailable for the previous six matches with a hamstring injury. He's back training on the grass but may not be back for Villa. Dele (hip) remains sidelined.