Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi has been linked with a transfer to Fenerbahce.

Alex Iwobi. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Sean Dyche has played down reports Alex Iwobi is unhappy at Everton.

Reports in Turkey have suggested that the midfielder is ‘unhappy’ at Goodison Park and Fenerbahce are interested.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Iwobi has been a key player for the Toffees this season, having scored one goal in 29 appearances. Since Dyche’s arrival as manager, the Nigeria international has started every game and former boss Frank Lampard previously admitted there had been discussions over a new contract for Iwobi.

And Dyche, speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s trip to Nottingham Forest, insists that Iwobi doesn’t look unhappy from what he’s seen at Finch Farm.