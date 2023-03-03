Sean Dyche has played down reports Alex Iwobi is unhappy at Everton.
Reports in Turkey have suggested that the midfielder is ‘unhappy’ at Goodison Park and Fenerbahce are interested.
Iwobi has been a key player for the Toffees this season, having scored one goal in 29 appearances. Since Dyche’s arrival as manager, the Nigeria international has started every game and former boss Frank Lampard previously admitted there had been discussions over a new contract for Iwobi.
And Dyche, speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s trip to Nottingham Forest, insists that Iwobi doesn’t look unhappy from what he’s seen at Finch Farm.
The Everton boss said: “Well I’ve seen him today and he seems to be quite happy today. I can only go off what my eyes are telling me and what my feel it telling me. I think it’s unlikely, I’d suggest.”