Sean Dyche has confirmed that Everton captain Seamus Coleman has had successful surgery.
But the Toffees boss remains tight-lipped about whether the Republic of Ireland international will remain at Goodison Park beyond the summer.
Coleman was stretchered off with a knee injury in the 2-2 draw at Leicester City. He won’t play for Everton again this campaign, which is a cruel blow in the battle against relegation.
Coleman’s deal expires in the summer and he’s been a staunch servant since being signed from Sligo Rovers for just £60,000 in 2009.
Dyche, speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s encounter against Manchester City, says that he has spoken with the Blues skipper about his future - but did not give any details way.
Dyche said: He did have an operation. It was straightforward in the view of the medical side of things. I don’t know the official way they’ve treated it but apparently, it’s gone really well.
“Hopefully it will be a straightforward recovery and all being well, should be fit for next season. I’m speaking to him ongoing. I’ve spoken to all the players. He’s well in the loop in where he sits at this football club.”