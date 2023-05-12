Sean Dyche has confirmed that Everton captain Seamus Coleman has had successful surgery.

But the Toffees boss remains tight-lipped about whether the Republic of Ireland international will remain at Goodison Park beyond the summer.

Coleman was stretchered off with a knee injury in the 2-2 draw at Leicester City. He won’t play for Everton again this campaign, which is a cruel blow in the battle against relegation.

Coleman’s deal expires in the summer and he’s been a staunch servant since being signed from Sligo Rovers for just £60,000 in 2009.

Dyche, speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s encounter against Manchester City, says that he has spoken with the Blues skipper about his future - but did not give any details way.

Dyche said: He did have an operation. It was straightforward in the view of the medical side of things. I don’t know the official way they’ve treated it but apparently, it’s gone really well.

