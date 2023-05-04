The Everton gave an update on key player’s fitness ahead of their trip to Brighton.

Sean Dyche addressed the media ahead of their Premier League clash with Brighton, as he revealed the latest team news for that game, including the latest with Seamus Coleman.

The Toffees faced off against fellow relegation strugglers Leicester City during the week, but the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

Coleman had collided with Leicester’s Boubakary Soumaré in the first half of the draw, a challenge that resulted in the captain being stretchered off.

Luckily, reports stated that the Irishman avoided serious injury amid fears he had injured his Anterior cruciate ligament.

He took to social media to post this message to the fans: “Just wanted to update you all, thanks so much for all the well wishes, just back from my scan & pleased to say I have no ACL damage. Be back soon”.

On the topic of the Everton captain, Dyche revealed that he, and the club, were overjoyed with the news that it wasn’t a serious injury, but doubted whether he would play again this season.

“It’s still going to keep him out. It’s still a ligament injury that we have to deal with but it’s good news that it’s not an ACL. I doubt it no.”

Amadou Onana has also been a player who has struggled with injuries in recent weeks, having missed three of the last four games, but Dyche confirmed he has been back in training and will be contention for the game.

Another player who is set to miss out is Ben Godfrey, who has a groin issue according to the Everton manager.

That point against Leicester saw them move to 29 points, but Dyche’s side remain in 19th.

Although, the three teams above them - Nottingham Forest, Leeds and Leicester - are all locked on 30 points after playing the same amount of games and now the race to escape the drop takes them to Brighton on Monday night.

