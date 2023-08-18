Register
Sean Dyche gives Everton update on Leeds United, Sunderland and Preston transfer target Tom Cannon

Tom Cannon has been linked with several Championship clubs.

By Will Rooney
Published 18th Aug 2023, 15:02 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 15:40 BST

Sean Dyche has given the latest on Everton striker Tom Cannon's future.

Cannon enjoyed a fine spell on loan at Preston North End during the second half of last season as he plundered eight goals during his maiden taste of senior regular football.

As a result, the Toffees academy product is coveted by Championship clubs once again this summer. Preston are keen to take him back while Leeds United, Sunderland and Stoke City have all been credited with an interest.

Cannon was an unused substitute for Everton's 1-0 loss to Fulham on the opening day of the 2023-24 Premier League campaign.

Cannon has recently recovered from an injury and played 45 minutes in a training match against Manchester United earlier this week. And given that Everton are currently short on striking options - amid a £12 million bid lodged for Che Adams - any potential departure is likely to come later in the window.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s clash against Aston Villa, Dyche - when asked by LiverpoolWorld about Cannon’s situation - responded: “He's only just got fit. He played 45 minutes the other day, so we'll keep an eye on him and make sure he's well.

“We're keeping our minds open at this stage. We haven't got a big squad as everyone knows, we haven't got massive number of strikers, that's quite obvious. He's in the building for now and will view it accordingly as the window comes towards the end.”

