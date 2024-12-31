Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nathan Patterson made only his third appearance of the season in Everton’s 2-0 defeat by Nottingham Forest.

Sean Dyche has explained why he brought on Jesper Lindstrom at half-time during Everton’s loss to Nottingham Forest.

The Toffees ended the season with a 2-0 defeat by Nuno Espirito Santo’s side at Goodison Park. Everton struggled throughout the encounter - especially in an attacking sense. With Dwight McNeil absent for a fourth successive game with a knee issue, Jack Harrison continued on the right flank.

However, the on-loan Leeds United winger struggled and was withdrawn at the interval, with Lindstrom coming on in his place. Dyche also made the decision to hand Nathan Patterson a cameo when he replaced Ashley Young in the 68th minute. Patterson, making just his third appearance of the season, added more threat down the right-hand side.

Speaking on his decisions at his post-match press conference, Everton boss Dyche said: “Youngy has just come back in the side and we know Patto is more of a going forward player, advancing down the pitch which I thought he tried to effect doing that. There is one of the ways how you can affect it.

“Jesper the same, we thought could he give us that moment, could he give us a cross because he has got quite a powerful cross on him. He nearly did, of course, a couple of glancing headers but we didn't find a way through them today but many haven't this season. I commend them [Forest] for it because they are doing all of the ugly stuff and have a centre-forward who is absolutely playing out of his skin.”

Everton return to action when they travel to AFC Bournemouth on Saturday. Everton will hope to get McNeil back from his knee problem, while Seamus Coleman missed out against Forest with a minor issue. James Garner (back) and Tim Iroegbunam (foot) remain absent.