Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Abdoulaye Doucoure is a reported transfer target for the Saudi Arabia Pro League.

According to the Guardian, the Everton midfielder is wanted by Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq as a replacement for Jordan Henderson. The ex-Liverpool captain departed the Saudi club after just six months to join Dutch giants Ajax.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And with a void to fill in the middle of the park, Doucoure is someone who Gerrard has identified to fill the void.

When reports first emerged that the former Watford man was wanted in the Gulf state, debate raged among Evertonians. Given the club's ongoing financial predicament, having been charged by the Premier League for a breach of profit and sustainability rules after a 10-point deduction for a previous case, player sales in the future may again be required to balance the books.

However, Everton's unprecedented points docking means that they have been plunged into a relegation battle for a third successive campaign. Sean Dyche's side should sit 12th in the table yet find themselves hovering over the drop zone by a point.

Since taking the Goodison Park reins a year ago, Doucoure has been at the fulcrum of Dyche's plans. Having been in the wilderness under previous manager Frank Lampard, his Toffees remit has transformed remarkably. In the second half of last term, Doucoure registered five goals and two assists to keep Everton in the top flight. The most important of those contributions was his superb strike to earn a 1-0 victory against Bournemouth on the final day to secure survival.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This term, the ex-Mali international is Everton's six-goal top scorer and has created one. And in November, he was rewarded with a new two-year contract.

Upon signing fresh terms, Dyche made it clear that Doucoure was imperative to the Blues' plans, a major indication that a January departure may not be entertained. The Everton manager said: " said: “I have long been an admirer of Doucs’ qualities and, from the moment I became Everton manager, I was keen to get him into our team and for him to show what he can do.

“He repaid that decision with some excellent performances and crucial goals, not least the winner on the final day of last season which sealed our objective for that campaign to stay in the Premier League.

“Doucs has continued to impress this season and we are confident he will remain an integral part of our squad going forward.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Some will argue that aged 31, there is a case to cash in on Doucoure. Everton could be tabled an offer that would be deemed above his market value and would make financial prudence. However, in Dyche's current squad, there's no like-for-like replacement to fill the No.10 role. Jack Harrison, James Garner, Andre Gomes and Arnaut Danjuma have all been tried but the quartet lack the unique attributes Doucoure boasts.