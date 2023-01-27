Sean Dyche has already praised two Everton players, hints at system

Dyche spoke on two of Everton’s defenders during his recent appearance on Monday Night Football.

He singled out defenders Conor Coady and James Tarkowski for their performances in October, with the latter being a key stalwart at the back during his time at Burnley.

“The two (Everton) centre halves have been fantastic. They have made a massive difference, I had one of them of course.”

Given those comments, it’s likely that he will champion the pair as a key part of his new side, as he looks to steady the ship and emulate the toughness shown from a collective defensive standpoint during his time at Burnley.

Tarkowski played 219 times for the Clarets and was key alongside Ben Mee under Dyche. It’s likely he will put a lot of responsibility upon him and Coady, who have combined for a strong pairing this season. Despite the team’s shortcomings, they only rank 12th for goals conceded and without their form, they could be in a much more precarious position.

Although, it must be said just how good Tarkowski’s numbers have been this season. FBref shows that he ranks between the 95th-99th percentiles for clearances, aerials won, touches in the opposition box and blocks. His performances even saw him have an outside shout for a place with England at the World Cup.

Whereas his partner Coady possesses different qualities, the pair compliment each other well. Coady is an accomplished passer of the ball, especially long-range, but it will be interesting to see if Dyche sets Everton fairly deep, as it certainly compliments Tarkowski’s game.

One person who could well have a look-in is Michael Keane - another former Burnley player. His time at Everton looked to be over under Frank Lampard, but under Dyche, he may well have a second chance to make it at Goodison Park.

