Sean Dyche issues Dominic Calvert-Lewin fitness doubt as Everton team news confirmed

Sean Dyche has admitted he will have ‘speak to’ Dominic Calvert-Lewin about whether he will be involved against Fulham on the opneing day of the 2023-24 Premier League season on Saturday.

Calvert-Lewin has struggled with injuries over the past two seasons and was carefully managed during the summer period. The striker managed just two 45-minute outings against AC Monza and Sporting CP - scoring the only goal of the game from the penalty spot in the latter.

The Toffees are keen to rectify Calvert-Lewin’s long-standing issues and ensure he does not break down again this term. And for that reason, Dyche has confessed that the England international may not be involved when Fulham travel to Goodison Park.

The Everton manager said: “He just needs game time, Dom. Unfortunately the games have just ran out in pre-season, if he had a few more weeks he may have been able to play more. He’s fit and well, just finishing off the games programme at the moment.

“We’ll have to make a call on that [whether Calvert-Lewin can play]. I’ve spoken to him anyway on how he’s feeling, we’ll have to make a call on that.”

Dyche has reaffirmed that Dwight McNeil is still sidelined ‘for weeks’ having suffered ankle ligament damage in a 1-0 friendly win over Stoke City two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Dele Alli has hit a setback after having hip surgery in April. The midfielder, who visited a rehab centre in America during the summer for an addiction to sleeping pills, spent last campaign on loan at Besiktas.

Captain Seamus Coleman is still recovering from a serious knee injury suffered against Leicester City during the 2-2 draw in April. It is unknown when the Republic of Ireland international will be in contention to feature again, but Dyche says that Coleman is recovering well.