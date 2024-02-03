Everton manager Sean Dyche. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Sean Dyche insisted that Everton's game plan was not to directly target goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario in their 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur - but the quality of set-piece deliveries was key.

The Toffees salvaged a last-gasp point at Goodison Park to move out of the Premier League relegation zone. Both of the home side's goals were engineered through dead-ball scenarios. Jack Harrison equalised in the first half via a Dwight McNeil corner while Jarrad Branthwaite's goal to share the spoils in the 94th minute arrived from James Garner's free-kick.

Everton's set-pieces throughout the clash were aimed around the six-yard box as Spurs stopper Vicario was put under constant pressure. But Dyche declared that wasn't the Toffees' chief aim.

Asked if the game plan was to target Vicario, Dyche responded: "Not necessarily. We want to be competitive on set-pieces all over the pitch. The staff and the analyst team, I must give them credit to make the best chances we can. But delivery is massively important and the intent and desire to go and score a goal is a large part of what we keep drumming into the player. It's evident, we do look a threat and everyone knows that. It's not really that, there's no story there.