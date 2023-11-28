Everton find themselves five points adrift of Premier League safety after being hit by a points deduction.

Sean Dyche baulked at the suggestion that this season is a good one to get a points deduction.

“Whoever suggests that maybe they can have the 10 points [off], and we’ll get their points. That’s fair, isn’t it?” said the Everton manager when discussing the club's Premier League punishment for breaching profit and sustainability rules.

When the Blues were indeed docked 10 points, they had sat eight points clear of the relegation zone. Having narrowly survived in the previous two campaigns, there was a strong belief that another dogfight would be avoided.

Yet after a 3-0 loss to Manchester United, coupled with Luton Town's 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace, Everton are cut adrift. Five points now separates them and 17th spot.

The Toffees are appealing the points deduction but, as things stand, Dyche and his backroom staff are preparing for the worst and the decision will stand.

Everton's performance against United was encouraging in spells. Alejandro Garnacho's stunning third-minute bicycle kick was a marked setback but the Blues eventually grew into the encounter and created enough chances to go into half-time level. Profligate finishing, not for first time this season at Goodison Park, was their downfall.

And after Marcus Rashford slotted home United's second from the penalty spot following a controversial VAR decision, Everton never recovered. Idrissa Gana Gueye forced a good save out of visiting keeper Andre Onana while Vitalii Mykolenko cracked the bar. But momentum could not be built and ideas ran short.

Arnaut Danjuma, Nathan Patterson and Yousef Chermiti were all introduced to try to shift the tide. To his credit, Chermiti was a livewire during his cameo. Yet midfield was an area that also needed tweaking but Dyche simply didn't have the options There was not one recognised centre-midfielder among the substitutes, with Amadou Onana missing out because of a calf injury. Gueye, in fairness, put in a shift at the age of 33 although was guility of spurning a good opportunity in the opening 45 minutes. James Garner has been one of Everton's star performers this term but could not influence things as he'd have liked. And after Abdoulaye Doucoure energetic first-half display, his output dropped significantly.

In Dyche's current 4-4-1-1 formation, four midfielders - when all fit - are currently competing for three spots. Dele Alli and Andre Gomes remain sidelined and doubts over their respective futures overhang. Everton must pay Tottenham £10 million should Dele make another seven appearances while Gomes hasn't played for the Toffees since May 2022 and there are questions marks around how he'd fit into Dyche's system.

What's more, Everton will lose Gueye for a period in January when he heads off to represent Senegal at the African Cup of Nations. They won the competition in 2022 and the ex-PSG man could be away for four weeks if the Lions of Teranga were to reach the final again.

