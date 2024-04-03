Sean Dyche, Manager of Everton, reacts during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Everton FC at St. James Park on April 02, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Sean Dyche was left bemused why it took so long for Everton to be awarded a penalty in their 1-1 draw against Newcastle United.

The Toffees earned a point at St James' Park when Dominic Calvert-Lewin netted in the 88th minute - cancelling out Alexander Isak's 15th-minute opener. Ashley Young won the visitors the spot-kick after he was hauled down to the ground by Magpies substitute Paul Drummett.

VAR intervened and checked the incident for several minutes before sending over on-field referee Tony Harrington to the pitchside monitor. He also took a period to survey the foul and gave Everton only their second penalty this season.

And having been rejected for a spot-kick in last weekend's 2-1 loss at Bournemouth, Dyche is starting to wonder what it requires for his side to be given the chance to score from 12 yards. The Everton boss told TNT Sport: "I'm really pleased for Dom. He's been working hard. We've been trying to mix and match the strikers to keep them fresh. He came on, affected the game and I'm pleased he gets that goal.

The penalty, I don't know what you have to do to get a penalty because we can't get them. We had one on Saturday, how it's not given I don't know and then tonight. I don't know why they had to look at it 300 times. It's bizarre. You're looking at that, the lads have seen it but we're not getting involved because you're not allowed to but the pen has to be given. I don't get why it takes so long to give it.