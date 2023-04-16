Register
Sean Dyche lifts lid on Amadou Onana’s injury after Everton absence against Fulham

Amadou Onana injury update after Everton’s 3-1 loss to Fulham.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 16th Apr 2023, 09:10 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2023, 12:00 BST

Everton will continue to assess Amadou Onana after needing to allow his groin injury to ‘settle down’.

The midfielder was absent from the Toffees’ squad for Saturday’s 3-1 loss to Fulham. His presence was missed in the middle of the park as Everton’s chances of avoiding Premier League relegation took a huge blow.

Onana has made 30 appearances since arriving from Lille last summer. The Blues were also without Abdoulaye Doucoure, who was serving the second of a three-match suspension, while captain Seamus Coleman is nursing a hamstring issue.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Dyche said: “Am had to settle his situation down. Seamsus, obviously with is hamstring so we’ll see how quickly that settles and Doucs has one game left. They’ve been important players but my point when I came here is a squad mentality. Everyone wants to come and ask me why they’re not playing. Well, when you get a chance then you’ve got to go and play.”

