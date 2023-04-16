The midfielder was absent from the Toffees’ squad for Saturday’s 3-1 loss to Fulham. His presence was missed in the middle of the park as Everton’s chances of avoiding Premier League relegation took a huge blow.

Onana has made 30 appearances since arriving from Lille last summer. The Blues were also without Abdoulaye Doucoure, who was serving the second of a three-match suspension, while captain Seamus Coleman is nursing a hamstring issue.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Dyche said: “Am had to settle his situation down. Seamsus, obviously with is hamstring so we’ll see how quickly that settles and Doucs has one game left. They’ve been important players but my point when I came here is a squad mentality. Everyone wants to come and ask me why they’re not playing. Well, when you get a chance then you’ve got to go and play.”