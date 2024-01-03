Everton manager Sean Dyche. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Sean Dyche says he has not held talks with prospective owners 777 Partners about potentially being handed an Everton transfer kitty should their takeover of the club be complete in January.

The Miami-based firm's purchase of the club from Farhad Moshiri has still to be ratified. A deal was agreed in September but relevant checks are being completed.

Everton sit just a point above the Premier League relegation zone after being handed a 10-point deduction for being guilty of breaching financial rules. The Toffees boss admitted after last weekend's 3-0 loss at Wolves that his current squad has been stretched of late because of injuries and suspension

Certainly, fresh recruits would bolster Everton's survival chances. But Dyche expects a quiet January transfer window. Ahead of tomorrow's FA Cup tie against Crystal Palace, he told reporters: "Kev (Thelwell, director of football) worked very hard to strike deals in the way the club worked in the summer. We managed to do that, managed to rebalance squad as best we could, we had to lose some players as well. The situation is similar but different. You never know with the twists and turns of football but at this moment in time, it’s very likely to be quiet.

"We’ll see. They (777 Partners) have been very casual with their information to us because it’s not a done deal yet. It’s a little bit that they’re not going to get involved because of all the due diligence and checks. They are very upfront with us. We had a very casual chat about life at Everton, what it was, they were picking our brains about becoming more informed but that was it."

Asked if there were ongoing talks with 777 about what Everton could possible do, Dyche replied: "No."

