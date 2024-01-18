Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sean Dyche has challenged Andre Gomes to now find 'true fitness' after conjuring the moment of magic in Everton's FA Cup victory over Crystal Palace.

The Toffees earned a 1-0 third-round replay triumph to set up a tie against Luton Town in the next stage of the competition. The Goodison Park encounter lacked quality for the most part except for Gomes' magnificent match-winner. The midfielder curled home a free-kick in the 42nd minute the decisive moment of the game.

Gomes only returned from a prolonged calf injury last month when he was also on target when coming off the bench in a 2-1 Premier League loss at Tottenham Hotspur.

The Portugal international spent last campaign on loan at French outfit Lille and there was speculation around whether he'd remain at Everton during last summer's transfer window. However, Dyche revealed that he told Gomes he was part of his Blues plans. And now the next step for the former Barcelona man is to get himself fully up to speed so he can have more of an impact on Everton's battle against Premier League relegation.

The Goodison boss told reporters: "He's had a really up-and-down time with injuries. When he came back, I only dealt with him in pre-season, but I said to him I can see him being part of what we do.

"Obviously, he was unsure at that time if he was going to be leaving or not. He's here, he's had injuries and been up and down with fitness. He's still got to get true fitness but we know he can play. He's a very good player and it's finding the right slot for him.

