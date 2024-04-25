Everton manager Sean Dyche. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Sean Dyche has provided an injury update on Vitalii Mykolenko ahead of Everton’s clash against Brentford on Saturday.

The Toffees gave their survival hopes a huge boost after a 2-0 victory over Liverpool in the Merseyside derby. It means they’re now eight points clear of the drop zone.

And now Everton can confirm their Premier League status should they defeat the Bees and Luton drop points against Wolves. Or if Dyche’s side earn a point and Luton are beaten, they will be effectively safe because of goal difference.

The only disappointment from the Liverpool win was that Mykolenko was forced off at half-time. The left-back landed awkwardly on his ankle in the first period and managed to continue until the break before being replaced by Ashley Young.

And the Ukraine international is unlikely to feature and is set for a scan. Everton manager Dyche said: “Mykolenko is unlikely. We’ll see how that settles, he needs a scan but it’s not great early signs. We’ll see how quickly that settles.”

Dominic Calvert-Lewin bagged Everton’s second goal against Liverpool and produced a man-of-the-match performance. Dyche revealed that the striker was ill before the game and he’s still not shaken off his issue - but is hopeful Calvert-Lewin can feature.

“He had a bit of illness so we’re helpful that passes. I must commend him because his physical performance was outstanding and he’s still not over it so we hope it settles down over the next day or two.”

Meanwhile, Seamus Coleman has missed the previous two games with a groin injury. The Everton captain returned to training earlier this week but remains absent.

Beto continues to be sidelined because of concussion protocol after his sickening head blow in the 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest last weekend.